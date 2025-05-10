Mika Biereth News: Makes starting XI
Biereth (hip) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Lyon.
Biereth has shaken off his recent issue and was fit enough to earn a spot in the starting XI Saturday. He trained individually and with the group in the buildup, suggesting he passed the necessary sessions to prove his readiness. He will aim to continue on his good form to help Monaco push for a Champions League spot next season.
