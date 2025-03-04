Mika Biereth News: Scores hat-trick on Friday

Mika Biereth was subbed off due to injury in the 79th minute of Friday's 3-0 win versus Reims. He scored three goals to go with seven shots (three on goal) before exiting the match.

Biereth scored a hat-trick for the winning team which was his third this season. With that performance, the 22-year-old becomes the leading goal scorer for AS Monaco this season with 10 goals to his name. It was the first occasion this season where Biereth registered seven or more shots.