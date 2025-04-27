Fantasy Soccer
Mika Biereth headshot

Mika Biereth News: Scores in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Mika Biereth scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Le Havre.

Biereth scored his 13th goal in 14 games since joining Monaco from Sturm Graz in January. He had just gone on a three-game streak without scoring a goal, but ended the streak with a goal in this game. He has put each of his last three shots on target across the last two games, and he also created three chances in the game his most in his last five games.

