Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mika Biereth headshot

Mika Biereth News: Unstoppable in win over Nantes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Biereth scored three goals to go with five shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 7-1 victory against Nantes.

Biereth was unstoppable for the opposing defense, and the striker found the back of the net every time he attempted a shot on target. The Denmark native has recorded two hat-tricks over his last three Ligue 1 appearances and bolsters an impressive mark of seven goals in five league starts since his move from Sturm Graz in the January transfer window.

Mika Biereth
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now