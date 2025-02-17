Mika Biereth News: Unstoppable in win over Nantes
Biereth scored three goals to go with five shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 7-1 victory against Nantes.
Biereth was unstoppable for the opposing defense, and the striker found the back of the net every time he attempted a shot on target. The Denmark native has recorded two hat-tricks over his last three Ligue 1 appearances and bolsters an impressive mark of seven goals in five league starts since his move from Sturm Graz in the January transfer window.
