Mika Biereth News: Up-and-down day

Mika Biereth scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Nice.

Biereth had a match of highs and lows against Nice. In 76 minutes played, the Danish international did score one goal from three shots (two on target, one off), but also missed a penalty that could have been costly for Monaco who went into the match tied on points with the visitors for third place. However, Biereth will likely be content with the goal as it marks the continuation of a fine run of form for Monaco. The striker has now registered a goal contribution in each of the club's last five matches, and has scored eight in their last seven games.