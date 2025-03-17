Fantasy Soccer
Mika Biereth headshot

Mika Biereth News: Well-rounded shift in attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Mika Biereth scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Angers.

Biereth was good in many facets of attack in Monaco's 2-0 win over Angers. In 89 minutes played, the Danish striker scored one goal from three shots (two on target, one blocked), created the most chances in the match with four, had nine touches in the oppositions' box, and won four of his eight duels. Biereth has been a man on fire for Monaco lately, with Saturday's goal making it six goal contributions in his last four starts. He will play a crucial role in their match against Nice after the international break.

