Mika Godts News: Completes PSG move

Godts completed a permanent transfer from Ajax to PSG on Saturday.

The Belgian forward completed a move to PSG on a deal until the end of the 2030/31 season. He will add depth to a star-studded attacking line that already added Ferran Torres this summer. Godts should see plenty of minutes due to PSG's constant rotation, but seeing him as an everyday starter is complicated since he'll compete for minutes with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Torres, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, just to name a few. Godts had 17 goals and 15 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for Ajax last season.