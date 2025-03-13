Mika Marmol Injury: Could be an option Friday

Marmol (ankle) could be an option for Friday's clash against Alaves after training with the team on Wednesday, coach Diego Martinez said in the press conference. "Mika could be an option."

Marmol missed Sunday's game against Betis due to an ankle injury but could be an option for Friday's clash against Alaves after training with the team on Wednesday. He will likely be a late call for the game. If cleared, he could return directly to the starting lineup in central defense. If unavailable, Juan Herzog will likely replace him again.