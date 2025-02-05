Mika Marmol News: Dishes assist in defeat

Marmol assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 loss versus Girona.

Marmol registered his first asssit in 16 appearances this season, as he set up Fabio Silva for an easy tap-in from close range in the 82nd minute of play. This also marked the second time on the campaign that Marmol accounted for more than one chance created in a match. Additionally, he recorded a minimum of one tackle won and one interception for a second consecutive outing.