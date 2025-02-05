Fantasy Soccer
Mika Marmol headshot

Mika Marmol News: Dishes assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Marmol assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 2-1 loss versus Girona.

Marmol registered his first asssit in 16 appearances this season, as he set up Fabio Silva for an easy tap-in from close range in the 82nd minute of play. This also marked the second time on the campaign that Marmol accounted for more than one chance created in a match. Additionally, he recorded a minimum of one tackle won and one interception for a second consecutive outing.

Mika Marmol
Las Palmas
More Stats & News
