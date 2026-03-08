Mikael Egill Ellertsson Injury: Bows out late versus Roma

Ellertsson won one of two tackles and had one key pass and one off-target shot in 79 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 win over Roma before leaving due to an apparent back problem, Gianluca Di Marzio relayed.

Ellertsson had a modest output before exciting the match down the stretch after getting hit in the back. He'll be assessed before Sunday's away game against Verona, but the coach sounded optimistic that the problem wasn't serious in his post-game remarks. Brooke Norton-Cuffy returned from injury but didn't play in this one and would be the next man up at the position if needed.