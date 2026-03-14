Mikael Egill Ellertsson Injury: Probable for Verona contest

Ellertsson (back) didn't need tests and has practiced regularly ahead of Sunday's fixture against Verona, Sky Italy reported.

Ellertsson got banged up last week but avoided substantial issues and might be able to continue starting, as he has done in the last nine matches. He has logged at least one shot, amassing nine (one on target), and one tackle, totaling 10 (seven won) in six straight appearances, adding four chances created, eight clearances and five crosses (zero accurate) over that span. Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Stefano Sabelli, and Aaron Martin could soak up his minutes if he weren't 100 percent.