Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Completes ban

Ellertsson cleared a one-game suspension in Sunday's 2-1 win over Pisa.

Ellertsson was expelled for a kerfuffle with Domenico Berardi but was disqualified for one tilt, unlike the opponent. He'll likely supplant either Aaron Martin or Stefano Sabelli versus Como on Sunday. He has notched five crosses (one accurate), 10 tackles (seven won) and four off-target shots in his last five displays (all starts).