Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Notches two crosses

Ellertsson had two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-0 defeat to Genoa.

Ellertsson has a reasonably quiet day Monday facing the club he will join in the summer, notching only one chance created and three tackles. He also was decent in the defense, notching one interception, two clearances and three tackles. He did start and see 83 minutes of play, starting in 19 of his 24 appearances this season.