Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Provides assist against Monza

Ellertsson assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate), three clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Monza.

Ellertsson muscled his way to the baseline and hit Daniel Fila in stride with a low-driven cross to set up the only goal of the game. It's his second helper of the season, and the first dated back to the opener. He has recorded five key passes, seven crosses (two accurate), four tackles (three won) and 12 clerances in the last five matches (four starts).