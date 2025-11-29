Ellertsson filled in for Brooke Norton-Cuffy (suspension) on the right wing and picked out Morten Thorsby with a quality delivery from the wing, finding his maiden assist. The starter will return in the next game, but Ellertsson could remain involved thanks to his versatility. He set a new season high in shots and clearances in this one. He has notched four attempts (one on target), five crosses (two accurate), three tackles (two won) and two chances created in his last five appearances (three starts).