Mikael Egill Ellertsson headshot

Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Sees red in Sassuolo fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Ellertsson recorded two crosses (zero accurate) in 45 minutes before being sent off in Sunday's clash with Sassuolo.

Ellertsson had a quiet first half and was red-carded because he got into a shoving match with Domenico Berardi while exiting the pitch. He'll be unavailable for at least next Sunday's away game versus Pisa. If Brooke Norton-Cuffy (thigh) doesn't return, Aaron Martin will substitute for him on the wing.

Mikael Egill Ellertsson
Genoa
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