Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Sees red in Sassuolo fixture

Ellertsson recorded two crosses (zero accurate) in 45 minutes before being sent off in Sunday's clash with Sassuolo.

Ellertsson had a quiet first half and was red-carded because he got into a shoving match with Domenico Berardi while exiting the pitch. He'll be unavailable for at least next Sunday's away game versus Pisa. If Brooke Norton-Cuffy (thigh) doesn't return, Aaron Martin will substitute for him on the wing.