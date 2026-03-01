Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Shows well in Inter clash

Ellertsson won two of three tackles and registered three shots (one on goal), one interception and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

Ellertsson put up decent numbers in both phases while manning the right wing sans Brooke Norton-Cuffy (thigh). He'll duke it out with Aaron Martin once the teammate returns, but he has started in eight straight matches, thanks to his versatility. He has posted at least one shot, totaling eight attempts (one on target), and one tackle, racking up eight (six won) in five matches in a row, adding three chances created, five crosses (zero accurate) and eight clerances over that span.