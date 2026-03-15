Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Starting on Sunday

Ellertsson (back) is getting the nod in Sunday's match against Verona.

Ellertsson didn't endure serious consequences after picking up a knock last week and will man one of the wings, as he's done consistently for the last two months. Stefano Sabelli is handling the other one, while Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Aaron Martin reside the bench. Ellertsson has posted eight shots (one on target), four crosses (zero accurate) and nine tackles (six won) in the last five rounds.