Mikael Egill Ellertsson headshot

Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Starting on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Ellertsson (back) is getting the nod in Sunday's match against Verona.

Ellertsson didn't endure serious consequences after picking up a knock last week and will man one of the wings, as he's done consistently for the last two months. Stefano Sabelli is handling the other one, while Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Aaron Martin reside the bench. Ellertsson has posted eight shots (one on target), four crosses (zero accurate) and nine tackles (six won) in the last five rounds.

Mikael Egill Ellertsson
Genoa
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