Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Takes two shots in Torino tilt

Ellertsson won one tackle and had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Torino.

Ellertsson moved to the right wing in this one, but his production is steady regardless of his role. He has tallied at least one shot, accumulating five (zero on target) and one tackle, totaling five (four won) in the last five fixtures, adding three chances created and four crosses (zero accurate).