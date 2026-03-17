Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Wins three tackles in Verona match

Ellertsson (back) drew three fouls and had four tackles (three won), two clearances and one block in Sunday's 2-0 win over Verona.

Ellertsson wasn't hindered by a recent knock and only contributed defensively, setting a new season high in tackles but snapping a six-game streak with at least one shot. He has notched at least one tackle in seven straight fixtures, totaling 14 (10 won) and adding four chances created, 10 clearances and five crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch.