Mikael Uhre News: Brace off bench

Uhre scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Colorado Rapids.

For the first time in more than two months, Uhre has logged a goal, and he got two of it to double his 2025's scoring tally. Since early-April, Uhre has alternated between starter and reserve, with the latter role being more prevalent. With his first multi-goal game of 2025, perhaps Uhre can get some consistent starts again as August approaches.