Mikael Uhre News: Capitalizes on miscue
Uhre scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.
Uhre pounced on a loose touch by the Orlando City SC defense Saturday, leaving him to cooly beat the keeper in a one-on-one situation during Philadelphia's 4-2 victory. The forward managed to create one chance over his 90 minutes of play. Expect Uhre to continue to be a key cog in the Philadelphia attack, as he has made at least 30 appearances and scored at least 10 goals in each of the last three seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now