Mikael Uhre News: Capitalizes on miscue

Uhre scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Uhre pounced on a loose touch by the Orlando City SC defense Saturday, leaving him to cooly beat the keeper in a one-on-one situation during Philadelphia's 4-2 victory. The forward managed to create one chance over his 90 minutes of play. Expect Uhre to continue to be a key cog in the Philadelphia attack, as he has made at least 30 appearances and scored at least 10 goals in each of the last three seasons.