Mikael Uhre News: On bench against Montreal

Uhre (hip) is on the bench to face Montreal on Wednesday.

Uhre's recovery is great news for a squad whose strikers Bruno Damiani and Tai Baribo struggled to find the net over the last few matches. While it's unclear when Uhre will regain significant playing time, he should be a potential offensive threat off the bench for now. In that case, he'll try to improve on his current totals of two goals and four assists in 17 games.