Mikayil Faye Injury: Not in squad list

Faye (undisclosed) doesn't feature in the squad list for Sunday's clash against Le Havre.

Faye remains out due to undisclosed reasons and is not included in the squad for Sunday's match. He will likely be assessed at the start of next week to determine the nature of the issue and whether he can be available for Friday's derby against Nantes. That said, he has mostly served as a bench option this season, so his absence is not expected to impact the starting XI.