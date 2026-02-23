Mikayil Faye headshot

Mikayil Faye News: Comes off the bench versus Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Faye (face) had one inaccurate cross, one interception and one clearance in 16 minutes in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Roma.

Faye saw some action in the second half, contributing a little on the defensive end. All Cremonese defenders could be bumped up since Federico Baschirotto (undisclosed) is expected to miss multiple matches, but Faye is unlikely to become a starter. He has posted two crosses (zero accurate), one interception and one clearance in his last three cameos.

Mikayil Faye
Cremonese
