Mikayil Faye News: Comes off the bench versus Roma

Faye (face) had one inaccurate cross, one interception and one clearance in 16 minutes in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Roma.

Faye saw some action in the second half, contributing a little on the defensive end. All Cremonese defenders could be bumped up since Federico Baschirotto (undisclosed) is expected to miss multiple matches, but Faye is unlikely to become a starter. He has posted two crosses (zero accurate), one interception and one clearance in his last three cameos.