Mikayil Faye News: Minimal contribution in Rennes

Faye made 11 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes in the 2024-25 season.

Faye's limited playing time hindered his ability to make a substantial impact on the team's defensive solidity. He played only 114 minutes since the arrival of new coach Habib Beye and featured just four times on the bench in the final stretch of the season. Faye still has three years remaining on his contract but his future is uncertain heading into next season as he will likely be loaned out or used as a rotation piece in the backline.