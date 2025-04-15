Mike Maignan Injury: Likely to sit out Atalanta game
Maignan (head) has been prescribed to rest completely for a week before being eventually cleared to return to practice, Sky Italy reported.
Maignan has been formally diagnosed with a concussion and will have to observe the protocol, provided he didn't suffer any further issues. He's also set for a CT scan. He could technically resume training only on the eve of the game, so Marco Sportiello might be on goal versus Atalanta.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now