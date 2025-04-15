Fantasy Soccer
Mike Maignan headshot

Mike Maignan Injury: Likely to sit out Atalanta game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 12:21am

Maignan (head) has been prescribed to rest completely for a week before being eventually cleared to return to practice, Sky Italy reported.

Maignan has been formally diagnosed with a concussion and will have to observe the protocol, provided he didn't suffer any further issues. He's also set for a CT scan. He could technically resume training only on the eve of the game, so Marco Sportiello might be on goal versus Atalanta.

