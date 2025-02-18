Mike Maignan News: Allows crucial late goal
Maignan allowed a late goal Tuesday in AC Milan's 1-1 draw against Feyenoord, costing the Serie A side in Champions League knockout action.
Maignan made zero saves officially, and wasn't able to stop one of the few legitimate chances Feyenoord had. He has an interesting matchup Saturday against a Torino team which has scored at least one goal in each of its last six games.
