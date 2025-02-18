Fantasy Soccer
Mike Maignan headshot

Mike Maignan News: Allows crucial late goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Maignan allowed a late goal Tuesday in AC Milan's 1-1 draw against Feyenoord, costing the Serie A side in Champions League knockout action.

Maignan made zero saves officially, and wasn't able to stop one of the few legitimate chances Feyenoord had. He has an interesting matchup Saturday against a Torino team which has scored at least one goal in each of its last six games.

Mike Maignan
AC Milan
