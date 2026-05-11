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Mike Maignan News: Allows three goals in Atalanta game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Maignan registered two saves and conceded three goals in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Atalanta.

Maignan didn't have a great day as he could have done more in a pair of goals, and he had a poor save in particular on Giacomo Raspadori's one. He has blanked the opponents twice in the last four matches, giving up five goals and making 11 saves. Up next, Milan will face Genoa away.

Mike Maignan
AC Milan
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