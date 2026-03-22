Mike Maignan News: Allows two goals versus Torino
Maignan recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win against Torino.
Maignan had a strong performance from a personal standpoint, registering his highest number of saves in eight matches, but Torino scored twice through a tap-in and a PK. He has kept two clean sheets in the last four rounds, giving up three goals and making 12 saves over that span. Up next, Milan will face Napoli away on April 6.
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