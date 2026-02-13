Mike Maignan headshot

Mike Maignan News: Beaten once in Pisa match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Maignan recorded one save and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Pisa.

Maignan didn't see many shots come his way and could do little on an easy finish by Felipe Loyola, who was left wide open in the middle of the box. He has secured two clean sheets in the last seven fixtures, making 24 saves and surrendering five goals. Up next, Milan will host Como on Wednesday in a make-up game.

Mike Maignan
AC Milan
More Stats & News
