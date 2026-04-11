Mike Maignan News: Beaten thrice in Udinese game
Maignan made four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Udinese.
Maignan conceded on two deflected shots and a close-range header, as he was let down by his defense for the most part. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in four rounds, making 13 saves and giving up seven goals. Up next, Milan will face Verona away Sunday.
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