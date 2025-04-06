Mike Maignan News: Beaten twice by Fiorentina

Maignan recorded seven saves and surrendered two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Fiorentina.

Maignan paid the price for the laxity of the Milan defence in the early going but pulled off a pair of monster saves on Moise Kean later in the game. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in five appearances, during which he has made 23 saves and allowed 12 goals. Milan will face Udinese away Friday.