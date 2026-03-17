Mike Maignan News: Concede goal against Lazio
Maignan made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Lazio.
Because of a goal by Gustav Tang Isaksen, Maignan was unable to log his third consecutive clean sheet Sunday. On the plus side, his form remains relatively high, considering the three appearances include an 87.5 save percentage with seven saves. Up next for Maignan is a Saturday game against Torino.
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