Mike Maignan News: Concedes once Monday
Maignan registered two saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.
Maignan conceded one goal Monday, a Matteo Politano strike in the 79th minute which was the only goal of the match. Maignan has now conceded in three consecutive matches, tied for his longest streak of the season. He'll look to end that streak Saturday versus Udinese, a side which has scored 35 goals through 31 matches this season.
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