Mike Maignan headshot

Mike Maignan News: Concedes two against Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Maignan made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Torino.

Maignan allowed two in Saturday's loss, with two saves not enough. This marks his second straight appearance without a clean sheet but halts his two-match clean sheet streak in Serie A play, remaining at 10 in 25 appearances this season. He will look to recover and get back on track in their next contest, facing Bologna on Thursday.

