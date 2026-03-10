Mike Maignan News: Consecutive clean sheets
Maignan had two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Inter Milan.
Maignan produced two saves and three clearances Sunday to lift AC Milan to a 1-0 victory over intra-city rivals Inter Milan. The veteran goalkeeper has not allowed more than a single goal across each of his last 13 Serie A starting appearances, making 26 saves and nine clearances over that span while conceding just seven total goals and recording six clean sheets. Maignan will look to continue his strong run of form Sunday when AC Milan travel to tussle with Lazio.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Maignan See More
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Tuesday, July 9: Spain vs. FranceJuly 9, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Inter Milan vs. AC MilanMay 15, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for AC Milan vs. Inter MilanMay 9, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Champions League DFS: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 12April 12, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Maignan See More