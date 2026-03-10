Mike Maignan News: Consecutive clean sheets

Maignan had two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Inter Milan.

Maignan produced two saves and three clearances Sunday to lift AC Milan to a 1-0 victory over intra-city rivals Inter Milan. The veteran goalkeeper has not allowed more than a single goal across each of his last 13 Serie A starting appearances, making 26 saves and nine clearances over that span while conceding just seven total goals and recording six clean sheets. Maignan will look to continue his strong run of form Sunday when AC Milan travel to tussle with Lazio.