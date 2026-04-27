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Mike Maignan News: Keeps clean sheet versus Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Maignan recorded five saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Juventus.

Maignan had a robust number of saves but wasn't forced into any really superb ones. He has kept back-to-back clean sheets after conceding in four consecutive tilts. He has surrendered seven goals and made 20 saves in the last six rounds. Up next, Milan will face Sassuolo away Sunday.

Mike Maignan
AC Milan
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