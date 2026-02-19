Mike Maignan News: Makes costly gaffe against Como
Maignan had three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Como.
Maignan had a rare glaring error, passing the ball directly to Nico Paz, who was pressuring him, and the opponent easily capitalized. He has blanked the opponents twice in the last five rounds, making 12 saves and conceding three goals. Up next, Milan will host Parma on Sunday.
