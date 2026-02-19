Mike Maignan headshot

Mike Maignan News: Makes costly gaffe against Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Maignan had three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Maignan had a rare glaring error, passing the ball directly to Nico Paz, who was pressuring him, and the opponent easily capitalized. He has blanked the opponents twice in the last five rounds, making 12 saves and conceding three goals. Up next, Milan will host Parma on Sunday.

Mike Maignan
AC Milan
