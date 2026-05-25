Mike Maignan News: Nine saves against Cagliari

Maignan made nine saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Cagliari. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Maignan was decisive on multiple occasions in Sunday's 1-2 defeat to Cagliari on the final day of the Serie A season, producing several important interventions to keep his side in the match. The French goalkeeper was ultimately beaten twice by Gennaro Borrelli and Juan Rodriguez as AC Milan's hopes of returning to the UEFA Champions League came to an end at San Siro. Maignan finishes the 2025-26 Serie A season with 13 clean sheets, 108 saves and 35 goals conceded across 37 appearances, and he is expected to play a major role for France national football team at the FIFA World Cup in June.