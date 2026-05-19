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Mike Maignan News: One save in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Maignan recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Genoa.

Maignan was decisive in Sunday's 2-1 win at Genoa, producing his most important intervention late in the second half when Jeff Ekhator received a pass in behind the Milan back line and struck powerfully, with the French goalkeeper parrying the ball away to his left to prevent what would have been a costly equalizer in the race for a top-four finish. Maignan has now kept 13 Serie A clean sheets and made 99 saves across 36 appearances this season, and will look to carry that momentum into the final match of the campaign against Cagliari.

Mike Maignan
AC Milan
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