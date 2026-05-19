Mike Maignan News: One save in win
Maignan recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Genoa.
Maignan was decisive in Sunday's 2-1 win at Genoa, producing his most important intervention late in the second half when Jeff Ekhator received a pass in behind the Milan back line and struck powerfully, with the French goalkeeper parrying the ball away to his left to prevent what would have been a costly equalizer in the race for a top-four finish. Maignan has now kept 13 Serie A clean sheets and made 99 saves across 36 appearances this season, and will look to carry that momentum into the final match of the campaign against Cagliari.
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