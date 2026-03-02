Mike Maignan News: Secures clean sheet against Cremonese
Maignan recorded three saves and one clearance and kept a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win against Cremonese.
Maignan thwarted in particular a pair of dangerous headers, blanking the opponents for the first time in four fixtures. He has given up three goals and made 11 saves over that span. Up next, Milan will face Inter in the Derby on Sunday.
