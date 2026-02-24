Mike Maignan News: Two saves in loss

Maignan had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Parma.

Maignan made two saves while conceding one goal in Sunday's match against Parma, extending his run to three straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has recorded 14 saves while allowing four goals and posting just one clean sheet across his last five appearances. He will look to bounce back in Sunday's matchup against Cremonese.