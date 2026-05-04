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Mike Maignan News: Two saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Maignan had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Sassuolo.

Maignan faced only four shots during Sunday's loss, and stopped just two of them. It was a day to forget for the goalkeeper for the most part. He did have a nice save, but coming off such a disappointing loss it's a very thin silver lining. Maignan has three more matches to go in domestic action.

Mike Maignan
AC Milan
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