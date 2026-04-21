Mike Maignan News: Two saves in win

Maignan made two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Verona.

Maignan turned aside each of the two Verona shots on goal Sunday to record a clean sheet and help lift AC Milan to a 1-0 road victory. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran goalkeeper has made 15 saves and three clearances while conceding seven goals. Maignan will be aiming for his fourth instance of successive clean sheets Sunday when AC Milan hosts Juventus.