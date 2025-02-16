Fantasy Soccer
Mike Maignan headshot

Mike Maignan News: Unbeated against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Maignan recorded two saves and one clearance and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Verona.

Maignan had a pretty easy at the office since his team pulled the string and Verona didn't muster much offense. He has blanked the opponents twice in the last five matches, making 14 saves and giving up four goals. Milan will host Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday and then visit Torino on Saturday.

Mike Maignan
AC Milan
