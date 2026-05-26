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Mike Maignan News: Undisputed No. 1 for France

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Maignan has been named in France's World Cup squad and is expected to start almost every fixture for Les Bleus as coach Didier Deschamps' undisputed first choice between the posts.

Maignan wraps up a standout club campaign as one of the most dominant goalkeepers in Serie A, pairing elite shot-stopping with a commanding aerial presence as he gears up to anchor what looks like a deep run for France in the tournament. With Brice Samba set to serve as his backup, the AC Milan keeper enters the competition firmly in the conversation as one of the top goalkeepers in the world and will be leaned on heavily as France chase a third World Cup title. His leadership and defensive organization elevate his impact, making him just as valuable with his distribution and communication as he is with his reflexes between the posts. Maignan also posted his highest clean sheet total since the 2021/2022 season with 13 this campaign and heads into the tournament in top form.

Mike Maignan
AC Milan
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