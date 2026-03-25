Mike Penders News: Beaten twice in win

Penders had seven saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Nantes.

It's hard to blame Penders for the two goals he allowed, as he didn't have any responsibility in any of them. The goalkeeper snapped a run of four matches in which he allowed one or fewer goals, including back-to-back clean sheets, but he should be able to bounce back after the international break when Strasbourg take on Nice on Saturday, April 4.