Mike Penders News: Beaten twice in win
Penders had seven saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Nantes.
It's hard to blame Penders for the two goals he allowed, as he didn't have any responsibility in any of them. The goalkeeper snapped a run of four matches in which he allowed one or fewer goals, including back-to-back clean sheets, but he should be able to bounce back after the international break when Strasbourg take on Nice on Saturday, April 4.
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