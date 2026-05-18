Mike Penders News: Concedes four in finale

Penders had six saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 5-4 win against Monaco.

Penders was under attack throughout Sunday's season finale, facing 10 shots on target and conceding four goals. It was a tough end to a solid season for the young Chelsea loanee. He started all but one match this season and conceded 47 goals, made 108 saves and kept eight clean sheets across 33 starts. It's currently unclear where he will be next season, but another loan spell is certainly in the cards.