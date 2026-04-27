Mike Penders News: Concedes two in win

Penders had four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Lorient.

Pender made four saves to help his side who continued to struggle from set pieces, with three of those stops coming from corners, but was beaten twice including once from the spot. The goalkeeper has now failed to keep a clean sheet in four straight games, conceding eight goals while making 17 saves during that run. A crucial Conference League semi final against Rayo Vallecano awaits before he returns to league action against Paris on Toulouse.